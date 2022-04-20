 Snap-on’s New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth – UnderhoodService
Shop Owner
News

Snap-on's New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth

 

Snap-on says professional service technicians can bring out the best in its Snap-on diagnostic platforms when they upgrade to the newest version of software, which is available now. With the latest release, innovative diagnostic tool capabilities can drive technician confidence, knowing they are ready to serve customers with unparalleled depth in general and collision repair coverage, the company adds.

New features and coverage, plus everything from previous releases, give technicians the opportunity to take advantage of state-of-the-moment diagnostic solutions, Snap-on says. Every day when they power on, technicians can perform simpler and smarter fixes that lead to complete repairs and very satisfied customers.

New coverage highlights include:

  • 2021 model year updates for all available makes (in this release):
    • Automotive – Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, RAM, Volkswagen, Toyota and Volvo   
    • Motorcycle – BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha
  • Expanded code scan and clear codes for model year 2022
  • 2021 Ford module reprogramming or programmable module initialization (PMI) for 28 modules
  • 2021 GM freeze-frame data for select 3.0L and 6.2L engines

New features and enhancements include:    

  • All Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics platforms have access to nine motorcycle makes, accelerating maintenance tasks with functions such as brake bleeding, service light resets, compression tests and fuel tank drain
  • The new live vehicle battery voltage reading on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics platforms makes it easy to know when they are ready to perform tests
  • The Smart Data graph view on ZEUS  has had a major update. The clear-view flag tracker speeds up root cause diagnosis, with a flag drop function, simplified navigation and a new graph view format
  • The ‘Previous Vehicles and Data Screen’ receives a functionality update on APOLLO-D9 and TRITON-D10. When technicians log mileage and the license plate, it’s now saved and available in the platform history

For specific coverage and features by platform, refer to the vehicle coverage guide at http://snapon.com/vcguide.

