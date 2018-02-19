NATEF And AYES Form New Organization: ASE Education Foundation

The National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) and the Automotive Youth Educational Systems (AYES) have merged to become the ASE Education Foundation, effective on Jan. 1.

“The new combined organization will take advantage of the extremely high ASE brand awareness among consumers, industry and education audiences. It will also provide clarity and simplification of message to help us assist our transportation industry partners in recruiting, training, hiring and retaining a strong, viable workforce now and into the future,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

The ASE Education Foundation, a 501 C (3) charitable foundation, will continue the missions of both NATEF and AYES and will concentrate on four key areas:

Accrediting automotive service technology training programs at high schools and post-secondary institutions

Supporting automotive service technology instructors

Building relationships between employers and automotive service technology students at high schools and post-secondary institutions

Philanthropic outreach within the automotive service and repair sector

“The core missions will remain the same, with students at the center of all we do,” said Trish Serratore, ASE Education Foundation president. “In addition to focusing on program accreditation, internships, school-to-work efforts and nourishing industry-education partnerships, we also look to support instructors as they work so tirelessly on behalf of the students.”

A greater focus on student workplace exposure will allow employers a stronger role in test-driving young people interested in entering the auto service and repair field. Activities such as job shadowing, career events, internships and apprenticeships are but a few of the many opportunities.

Instructor development and support will be key to the ASE Education Foundation’s mission, the organization says. Outreach focused on recruiting new instructors and assisting with teaching development will help keep the career and technical education programs open and strong. The annual ASE Instructors Training Conference, to be held July 23-26, in Frisco, Texas, will continue to offer both technical update training and classroom techniques.

The ASE Education Foundation works with more than 2,300 automotive technology training programs and more than 50,000 students nationally to provide the transportation industry with a viable workforce through standards and credentials for institutions, organizations and individuals. The Foundation also offers career development and workplace exposure creating relationships and partnerships with employers.

For more information, visit ASEeducationfoundation.org.