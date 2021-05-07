Connect with us

Industry, ASE Education Foundation Offer Free Training

 

The ASE Education Foundation has partnered with several auto care industry companies and organizations to offer free e-learning and online training resources for its auto, truck and collision instructors and students.

“We can’t thank these companies and organizations enough for making their online educational offerings available to our ASE instructors,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Our partners have provided a wide range of training resources and classes that not only help students with their classroom work, but also help prepare them for ASE Entry-Level Certification tests.”

Several car manufacturers, as well as auto parts suppliers, have provided free access to training and online educational resources. In addition, some of the top training providers in the industry are offering access to online classes and resources. Most recently, CARQUEST Technical Institute (CTI) and WORLDPAC Training Institute (WTI) made available unlimited access to their virtual classrooms so that career and technical instructors can share the information with their students, and ASE itself is providing free access to its Introduction to Automotive Service e-learning program to all students in ASE-accredited programs.

For a comprehensive list of free e-learning offerings from ASE Education Foundation partners, visit https://www.aseeducationfoundation.org/elearning.

