Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper Announce ‘Race To Charlotte’ Sweepstakes

Next week, the green flag will drop on the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper “Race to Charlotte” sweepstakes. Fifty people will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, in the fall of 2018 for a VIP racing weekend. An additional $25,000 will be given away to 150 other winners.

Twenty-five grand prize winners and a guest will receive an exclusive tour of the Hendrick Motorsports Garage and an afternoon of K1 kart racing courtesy of Valvoline. The group also has been invited to a WIX Filters’ plant tour and a private dinner at the NASCAR Hall of Fame hosted by WIX Filters. The weekend will conclude at the track on race day as the “Race to Charlotte” grand-prize winners enjoy the big race from the comfort of the WIX Filters’ suite at Charlotte Motorspeedway.

An additional 150 prize winners will receive a $100, $250 or $500 gift card. During the months of March and April, professional technicians will receive an entry with every $150 invoice from their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper supplier. MyPlace4Parts users will automatically be entered with each qualifying purchase. Sweepstakes drawings will be on April 1 and May 16.

Visit racetocharlottesweepstakes.com for sweepstakes details.