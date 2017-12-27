Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper Announce Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart Sweepstakes

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are gearing up with Standard Motor Products (SMP) for the Aftermarket Jackpot Jumpstart sweepstakes.

A total of $70,000 will be given away to more than 100 winners during the months of January and February. Six lucky technicians will win a check for $10,000, and 100 other ancillary prize winners will receive a $100 gift card.

During the two promotion months, professional technicians receive an entry with every eligible SMP purchase made through MyPlace4Parts, one of the industry’s leading e-commerce parts ordering systems. Eligible SMP brands include 4Seasons, Blue Streak, Hayden, Intermotor, Standard and TechSmart.

But the winning does not end in February with the initial $70,000 that may be earned through MyPlace4Parts purchases. SMP also will be giving away another $10,000 in Las Vegas during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Aftermarket Jackpot Convention, where more than 5,000 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper automotive repair professionals will converge in Las Vegas in conjunction with the 2018 AAPEX and SEMA shows. Jackpot attendees will receive an entry for a chance to win one of 20 $500 gift cards when they visit SMP’s booth at the AAPEX show.

Visit jackpotjumpstartsweepstakes.com for promotion details.