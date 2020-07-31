ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

ZF , a supplier of automotive cameras, recently announced it has launched its S-Cam4.8 with enhanced vision technology from Mobileye, an Intel Company, on the new Nissan Rogue in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

Among the first ever cameras to offer the capability of a 100-degree horizontal field of view, the S-Cam4.8 represents another important step forward in meeting future Euro NCAP 5-Star Safety Ratings and IIHS Top Safety Pick+ requirements as well as General Safety Regulations that require increasingly stringent test protocols for safety critical systems.

The wider field of view of the S-Cam 4.8 has advantages especially in sharp curves or at crossroads: As the picture shows, significantly more vehicles are identified, and importantly vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists are detected.

“The S-Cam 4.8 will offer ZF customers the opportunity to further refine systems like Automatic Emergency Braking for pedestrians and cyclists while offering best-in-class lane keeping system performance,” said Christophe Marnat, executive VP and GM of ZF’s Electronics and ADAS division. “It will also offer the prospect of more semi-automated driving convenience functions like Highway Driving and Traffic Jam Assist, and ZF can provide these technologies across the full spectrum of light vehicles.”

ZF and its long-time partner Mobileye, designs, develops and delivers advanced camera systems based on Mobileye’s EyeQ4 processor for advanced object recognition technology that can be particularly effective in helping protect vulnerable road users. ZF incorporates this technology in its innovative S-Cam camera family, which also includes an industry-first premium three lens Tri-Cam4 version to support advanced semi-automated driving functions, adding a telephoto lens for improved long-distance sensing capabilities and a fish-eye lens for improved short-range sensing with a wider field of view.