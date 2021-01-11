WVE Vehicle Electronics Adds 449 New SKUs In December

WVE Vehicle Electronics introduced 449 new part numbers in December for a variety of sensors, switches, solenoids, coils, emissions, fuel injection products and tools, now available for a range of light- and heavy-duty vehicle applications. In all, WVE announced 260 switches, 148 sensors, 36 emissions products, two tools, one solenoid, one fuel injection throttle body, and one coil – which includes more than 316.6 million sales opportunities.
“The addition of these new part numbers for December brings the total number of new part numbers announced in 2020 to 1,245,” said Patrick Sommerfeld, vice president of sales and marketing with Wells Vehicle Electronics. “In 2021, we will continue to add new professional-grade vehicle electronics and engine management products to our line, honoring our commitment to meeting the needs of customers throughout the industry.”
New part numbers are available for the following part types:
4WD Actuator
A/C Clutch Cycle Switches
A/C Compressor Cut-Out Switches
A/C Refrigerant Temperature Sensor
ABS Wheel Speed Sensors
ABS Wheel Speed Sensor Wiring Harnesses
Accelerator Pedal Sensors
Air Bag Clocksprings
Ambient Air Temperature Sensors
Automatic Headlight Sensor
Automatic Transmission Oil Pressure Switch
Automatic Transmission Oil Temperature Sensors
Automatic Transmission Speed Sensor
Battery Current Sensors
Brake Fluid Pressure Sensors
Cabin Air Temperature Sensors
Camshaft Synchronizer Alignment Tool Kit
Circuit Breaker
Clutch Pedal Position Switches
Combination Switches
Connectors
Cruise Control Release Switches
Cruise Control Switches
Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Pressure Sensor
Direct Ignition Coil Boot
Disk Brake Pad Wear Sensors
Door Lock Actuators
Door Lock Switches
Door Mirror Switches
Door Window Switches
EGR Cooler
EGR Tubes
EGR Valve Control Solenoid
EGR Valve Gaskets
Engine Camshaft Gear Installation Tool
Engine Camshaft Position Sensors
Engine Camshaft Synchronizer
Engine Coolant Air Bleeder Valve
Engine Coolant Temperature Sender
Engine Coolant Temperature Sensors
Engine Crankcase Breather Hose
Engine Crankshaft Position Sensors
Engine Intake Manifold Runner Control Sensor
Engine Intake Manifold Runner Solenoids
Engine Oil Pressure Switches
Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Adjuster Magnets
Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Solenoids
Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) Sensors
Fog Light Switch
Fuel Injection Throttle Body
Fuel Tank Vent Valves
Hazard Warning Switches
Headlight Level Sensor
Headlight Switches
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Ballasts
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Module
HVAC Blend Door Actuators
HVAC Blower Control Switches
HVAC Blower Motor Resistors
HVAC Blow Motor Resistor Kits
HVAC Control Switch
HVAC Cut-Off Switches
HVAC Heater Core Temperature Sensors
HVAC Recirculation Door Actuator
HVAC Sun Sensors
Ignition Lock Cylinders
Ignition Switches
Liftgate Release Switches
Neutral Safety Switches
PCV Valves
Pedal Height Adjustment Switch
Pigtails
Power Sliding Door Switch
Relays
Seat Lumbar Switch
Seat Switches
Shift Interlock Solenoid
Starter Brush
Steering Angle Sensor
Sunroof Switch
Tail Light Circuit Board
Transfer Case Range Position Sensor
Trunk Lock
Turn Signal Flashers
Vapor Canisters
Vaper Canister Purge Valves
Windshield Wiper Switch
For more information on our new part numbers launched this month, as well as our complete parts list, visit our online catalog at http://wvebrand.com/parts.