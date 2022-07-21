Women At The Wheel Podcast, Ep. 1: NTN’s Georgianne Dickey (VIDEO)

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more. In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.

In this inaugural episode, AMN Editor Amy Antenora sits down with Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing for NTN Bearing Corp. of America, to chat about her career path from finance to marketing, her best advice to young people just starting out and the keys to success. One of the traits that comes through in all that she does is her passion for the industry and how much she values the relationships she has built.

“I will tell you that my relationships in this industry have helped my career, have helped my personal life, have helped me just enrich myself,” Dickey said. “I think what’s unique to this industry, really, is that relationship-building. Don’t get tied to just the job, tie yourself to the industry because it will give back to you. Branch out, get outside, go to an event and get as involved as you can.”