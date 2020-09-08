VIDEO: Why Winners Won’t Wait

Procrastination is the act of delaying or postponing something that should be done. It’s also responsible for numerous business quotations and motivational posters. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

American hardworker Benjamin Franklin once said, “never leave that ‘till tomorrow which you can do today.” Of course, American humorist Mark Twain later laughed, “Never put off ‘till tomorrow, what you can do the day after tomorrow.”

Procrastination is when you know what to do and when you should do it, but delay doing it anyway. This is a disadvantageous behavior that hinders productivity.

Obviously, if you, your business and/or your employees are postponing something that should be done today until tomorrow, you’re not maximizing your time and your results will suffer.

Too often, we say we’re waiting for the perfect time to get something done. In reality, we’re just waiting.

• Don’t wait for success – Go get it.

U.S. Army General George S. Patton said “A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.” While while you don’t want to make rash, hasty decisions, you also can’t afford to lose ground and risk failure due to your inability to act quickly.

• Face Your Challenges Head On

Even though it’s human nature to want to avoid difficulties, high-achievers typically excel at overcoming challenges to reach their goals. They are proactive and demonstrate a sense of urgency. Procrastinators are reactive, taking the path of least resistance and avoiding challenges.