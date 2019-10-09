Original Video/Alternator
ago

VIDEO: What Is The Difference Between An OAP And An OAD?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses vibration control alternator pulleys, and the differences between the two most common designs available on the market. Sponsored by Litens.

