VIDEO: Taking Advantage Of Business Opportunities

To some people, “community service” equates to punishment. But as a business owner, those two words should translate into “business opportunities.” By doing good, you can actually do well in many ways.

Sometimes we think that volunteering is a benefit to only those we’re trying to help. Really, though, volunteering in your community is a win-win for everyone involved. Your employees develop a stronger sense of camaraderie and often get to showcase skills that aren’t normally visible in the workplace. Employees get to know each other without the workplace stress and normal hierarchy experienced on a daily basis. It helps build self-confidence and self-esteem, and delivers a great sense of accomplishment, pride and identity.In addition, they get to see shop leaders acting like real people for a while!

There are likely many types of volunteer activities in your community just waiting for your team to help out with. Roadside and neighborhood cleanup; food and drink sales for fundraising; Habitat for Humanity, low-income vehicle repairs.

Enlist your employees in figuring out where to volunteer and you’ll easily get their participation too. Tell them thanks by offering door prizes (paid time off is hugely popular) or free meals, or you can encourage them to bring their families.

In addition to the intrinsic benefits of volunteering –goodwill, positive vibes and team camaraderie –you can leverage community service as a powerful marketing tool. By taking pictures at the volunteer event and posting them to your social media pages your website, you can showcase your greatest asset –your people.