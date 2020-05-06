There is a debate about whether or not to use anti-seize when installing spark plugs. The official position of Autolite on this question is to consult the service manual for the vehicle being repaired and use anti-seize only where the original manufacturer recommends it. The nickel coating on most modern spark plugs provide added protection from seizing in aluminum cylinder heads and has made anti-seize less important in spark plug installations. Anti-seize can alter the tightening torque up to 20%, increasing the risk of breakage. It can also create heat transfer and electrical conductivity concerns. This video is sponsored by Autolite.
VIDEO: Should You Use Anti-Seize On Spark Plugs?
