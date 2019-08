Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

A customer comes in a complains about not being able to speed up quickly when applying gas. Your first thought might be to change the fuel pump, but sometimes that isn’t enough. Andrew Markel explains how it could be an internal leak. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.