Oil pressure is an essential for engine lubrication and operation of the valve train. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to measure oil pressure and how restrictions can cause codes for locked camshafts. He also covers the most common sources of restrictions for variable valve timing systems.
This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video
VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics
Find out how to measure oil pressure. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Oil pressure is an essential for engine lubrication and operation of the valve train. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to measure oil pressure and how restrictions can cause codes for locked camshafts. He also covers the most common sources of restrictions for variable valve timing systems.