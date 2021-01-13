Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Find out how to measure oil pressure. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

Oil pressure is an essential for engine lubrication and operation of the valve train. In this video, Andrew Markel discusses how to measure oil pressure and how restrictions can cause codes for locked camshafts. He also covers the most common sources of restrictions for variable valve timing systems.

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Video: Video: Not The Smartest, But The Best

Video: VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

Video: VIDEO: Remove The Belt For Inspection

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

on

VIDEO: Metal vs Polymer Ball Joints: Which Are Superior?

on

VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment

on

VIDEO: Spotting A Hot Spot
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

Products: Litens Releases Accessory Drive Tensioner Kits

News: APA Names 2020 Harley-Davidson Giveaway Winners

Products: JASPER Offers Turbocharger For Nissan Juke 1.6L Engine

News: NA Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle Of The Year Announced

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Oil Pressure Diagnostics

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

Leading Causes Of Ignition Coil Failures
Connect