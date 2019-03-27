VIDEO: Oil Leaks On Select Nissan V8 Engines
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan in which an oil leak may appear behind the alternator on certain models with V8 engines. Sponsored by Nissan.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Oil Leaks On Select Nissan V8 Engines
Lifetime Air Filters: Fad Or Future?
Marketing To Everybody: Concentrate On The Core, Not Stereotypes
VIDEO: Signs Of A Power Steering Leak
Underhood Service Podcast: Turbocharger Tech Season 1, Episode 2
Andrew Markel discusses a TSB from Nissan in which an oil leak may appear behind the alternator on certain models with V8 engines. Sponsored by Nissan.