Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

After you have performed the diagnosis and repair, how can you verify the monitor and code conditions? The simple answer is that you not only need to use repair information not only before the repair, but after the repair to verify the repair. Andrew Markel covers how to find the correct service information and procedures to verify a repair. Sponsored by ProDemand from Mitchell1.