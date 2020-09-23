Connect with us
VIDEO: How Are Oil And Filter Intervals Calculated?

 

Engineers ensure the engine, filter and oil match the mileage for the oil change interval. This video is sponsored by FRAM.
When the owner’s manual is printed and the service schedule lists the oil change interval it is not guess work. Engineers perform calculations to make sure the engine, filter and oil match the mileage for the oil change interval. In this video we cover why an oil change interval is 5,000, 7,000 or even 10,000 miles. This video is sponsored by FRAM.

