VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

Electronic thermostats can help prevent extreme heating conditions because they can be opened when certain conditions are detected.

Factors like engine load, ambient temperature, engine RPM and ignition time can influence the position of the thermostat. The changes in thermostat position are made with a heating coil and not the temperature of the coolant. Shop owner Donny Seyfer explores the operation and diagnostics for these next-generation thermostats. This video is sponsored by MAHLE.