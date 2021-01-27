Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Dual Direct And Port Fuel Injection Systems

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

These systems optimize fuel delivery under a variety of temperatures and loads. This video is sponsored by Carter.
Advertisement

You may soon see a vehicle in your shop that has both direct fuel injection and port fuel injection. You will see port fuel injectors in the intake manifold and a direct injection fuel pump. The system is not a “cold start” or “dousing” injector system. Both sets of injectors work together for the best possible fuel mixture in the cylinder. In this video, we cover how these systems optimize fuel delivery under a variety of temperatures and loads.

This video is sponsored by Carter.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Video: VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

Video: VIDEO: Understanding What You Can And Can’t Change

Video: VIDEO: Cabin Air Filters And The Coronavirus

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Dual Direct And Port Fuel Injection Systems

on

VIDEO: Battery Testing For Shop Owners

on

JR Arellano Ocampo, January's Continental Student Of The Month

on

VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Sonnax Introduces Ford Super Duty Flange Yokes

Video: VIDEO: Dual Direct And Port Fuel Injection Systems

News: Check Out The January Digital Edition Magazine

Video: VIDEO: Battery Testing For Shop Owners

Video: JR Arellano Ocampo, January’s Continental Student Of The Month

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Dual Direct And Port Fuel Injection Systems

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect