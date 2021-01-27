VIDEO: Dual Direct And Port Fuel Injection Systems

You may soon see a vehicle in your shop that has both direct fuel injection and port fuel injection. You will see port fuel injectors in the intake manifold and a direct injection fuel pump. The system is not a “cold start” or “dousing” injector system. Both sets of injectors work together for the best possible fuel mixture in the cylinder. In this video, we cover how these systems optimize fuel delivery under a variety of temperatures and loads.



