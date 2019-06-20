Original Video/Window Regulator
VIDEO: Diagnosing Window Regulators Without Removing The Door Panel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine

Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel discusses the methods and tools you can use to diagnose window regulators before you remove the door panel. Sponsored by TrakMotive.

