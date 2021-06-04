Connect with us
VIDEO: Curing Common Misfire Codes With Information, Not Parts

 

ADAS calibration is critical after a collision. Here’s why. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.
Misfire codes are some of the most common diagnostic challenges. Often it is information that cures a P0300 code, and not new parts. To find the cause of a malfunction, it is up to the technician to find what drives an ignition coil.

This often involves using a wiring diagram. With enhanced wiring diagrams, it is possible to trace the inputs and outputs of an ignition coil across many diagrams.

In this video, Andrew Markel shows how information can give you an edge over misfires.

This video is sponsored by Mitchell1.

