Connect with us

Video

VIDEO: Can Today’s Shop Operator Be An Absentee Owner?

Advice for owners faced with challenges of being an absentee owner. This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.
Advertisement
 

on

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio.

Donny Seyfer, co-owner of Seyfer Automotive Inc. in Wheat Ridge, CO Executive Officer for the National Automotive Service Task Force and immediate past chairman of the Automotive Service Association, the largest association in the US representing independent repair shop owners sits down with Babcox Media’s Doug Kaufman in a video podcast to discuss today’s and tomorrow’s business operations.

Drastic changes in today’s business environment mean that business as usual isn’t anymore. But Donny Seyfer offers advice to automotive repair shop owners who are faced with the challenges and opportunities of being an absentee business owner.

Advertisement

It’s a lot of work on the front end, says Seyfer, but having rock-solid operational and emergency procedures in place will make disruptions less problematic. Empowering your staff to make decisions in the best interest of the business in your absence is critical.

If you’re a fireman, you’ll never be an absentee owner, Seyfer says, explaining that a reliable, dependable second-in-command to handle what you do innately gives you the confidence that your shop is capable of weathering your absence. Need to test your process? Leave, and tell your manager not to call unless something happens for which you haven’t planned. If there is a procedure in place, apply it and back your manager’s decision.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Can Today's Shop Operator Be An Absentee Owner?

on

VIDEO: Hot Or Cold Spark Plug Torque

on

VIDEO: Can A Weak Battery Start An Engine But Cause Codes?

on

VIDEO: Missed Drivetrain Maintenance Opportunities
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Mueller-Kueps LED DUO Lamp

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Electronic Specialties Offers 70-Pc. Diagnostic Test Kit

News: SHIFTMobility Offers 3 Months At No-Charge

Products: WAI Unveils Premium Alternators For Heavy-Duty

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Video

VIDEO: Guess The Spark Plug Replacement Interval

Video

VIDEO: To Gap Or Not To Gap Spark Plugs

Video

VIDEO: Damaging Engine Gaskets Due To Over Pressurization

Video

VIDEO: Can A Gasket Change Torque Specifications?
Connect