VIDEO: Can Today’s Shop Operator Be An Absentee Owner?

SEE VIDEO BELOW

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by the MyPlace4Parts Studio. Donny Seyfer, co-owner of Seyfer Automotive Inc. in Wheat Ridge, CO Executive Officer for the National Automotive Service Task Force and immediate past chairman of the Automotive Service Association, the largest association in the US representing independent repair shop owners sits down with Babcox Media’s Doug Kaufman in a video podcast to discuss today’s and tomorrow’s business operations. Drastic changes in today’s business environment mean that business as usual isn’t anymore. But Donny Seyfer offers advice to automotive repair shop owners who are faced with the challenges and opportunities of being an absentee business owner.

Advertisement