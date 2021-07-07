CC: It is easy to take your windshield wipers for granted. It starts to rain, you turn them on and once the weather clears, you turn them off. But your wipers are one of the most important safety features of your vehicle. Windshield wipers are vital to the safety of you, your passengers, and your vehicle.

Helping you keep a clear view of the road during inclement weather, it is worthwhile to take a moment and consider your options when it comes to replacement wiper blades. For over 100 years, wiper blades have been used on vehicles. The continuous development in terms of wiper performance and wiper blade technology gave rise to the invention of a new, prevailing, and advanced wiper technology in the form of premium beam wiper blades. In comparison with a typical conventional wiper blade, beam blades provide distinct benefits and attributes. Conventional wiper blades were generally the standard for cars manufactured prior to 2000. Beam blades have become original factory installed on about 68% of cars manufactured since 2000.

Beam wiper blades are constructed with a more curved structure than the conventional blades. The concealed spring mechanism exerts infinite pressure points on the rubber blade to ensure the blade conforms to the curve of your windshield. As a result, it allows the application of pressure to a greater extent onto the windshield. It enables you to see the roads better through the ability of beam wiper blades to “hug” the outline of the windscreen. Additionally, the beam blades form closer contact with the windshield due to its infinite pressure levels that make it possible also because of its length. The presence of higher-pressure points indicates a more profound cleanliness of your windshield.

Traditional or conventional blades are only capable of making contact at six-to-eight points with the windscreen. It’s because of its straighter design. Beam blades feature fewer moving parts than traditional wiper blades. Since the spring mechanism is concealed, it cannot become clogged with snow or ice as with the traditional frame-style blade. The lower profile of the beam-style wiper results in reduced aerodynamic lift while driving. Most people do not realize that the wind has a tremendous impact on wiper blade performance. Conventional wiper blades are not designed with wind resistance in mind. High speeds lead to high winds and that strong wind resistance can cause separation between the wiper blade and windshield. This separation is known as wind lift. Wind lift can lead to poor performance when you need it the most. Beam blades are aerodynamic so even in high winds they resist being lifted away from the windshield.

The wiper blade’s design itself is the most apparent difference. Back then, the windshield of cars was not curved like what modern cars have today. At present, the contemporary-day windshields that have a curved structure, are equipped with beam blades that provide improved coverage between the windshield and the wiper blades. Often overlooked, and mostly misunderstood, consumers usually go for the cheaper traditional variety. Beam wiper blades do cost slightly more, but the benefits far outweigh the cost. Understanding the differences shows that there are certain items worth paying a little extra for – especially for something essential to vehicle safety. In the long run, the better quality and design of beam blades will save consumers money.

