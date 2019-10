Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Markel explains why two overrunning decoupler pulleys (OAD) may look the same on the outside, but on the inside they may be different. The reason for this is that the OAD pulley is tuned for the engine, drive belt system and alternator. Sponsored by Litens.