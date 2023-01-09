 Vehicle Emission Particulates (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Vehicle Emission Particulates (VIDEO)

Cabin air filters can stop exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

When some people think about cabin air filters, they conjure up images of summertime, air conditioning and musty smells. The reality is that cabin air filters work the majority of their magic when temperatures drop.

Related Articles

Every technician knows vehicle tailpipe emissions are higher when the engine is cold. You can smell these emissions in the air when a vehicle starts and is idling on a cold winter morning while you are scraping the window. During these cold starts, the engine is running rich and the catalytic converter has not yet started operating. These emissions are substantial to the point that what’s coming out of the tailpipe can be damaging to the driver’s respiratory system.

Americans spend nearly 300 hours per year in their vehicles and the air inside a vehicle is actually up to five times more polluted than fresh air. Three-quarters of all vehicle climate problems are caused by a blocked cabin air filter – and this is more than just a nuisance: 35 million Americans suffer from symptoms related to inert allergens.

Science backs it up. According to a Kansas City Light-Duty Vehicle Emissions Study published in 2010, researchers found that particulate emissions increased exponentially as the temperature decreased. They calculated that these pollutants doubled for every 20° F temperature drop.

Vehicle emission particulates can range in size from 2 microns to 10 microns in diameter. Smaller particulates are invisible or appear as smoke, while larger particles can be seen sticking to the end of the tailpipe.

The one thing that can stop these exhaust particulates from reaching vehicle occupants is a cabin air filter. Some cabin air filters can even stop particulates that are as small as 1 micron in diameter.

Unlike some of the technology your customers are trying to come to grips with today –fully electric, hands-free vehicles come to mind – in-car air filtration is not a new idea. Nearly 95 percent of vehicles produced since 2000 have cabin air filters. Yet ask your customers if they’ve replaced their filter recently and you’ll likely get a blank stare. Many drivers simply don’t know they’re a critical part of their vehicle’s heating and ventilation system.

Why should drivers be encouraged to change their cabin air filters? First, all of the particles and contaminants that the filter collects from the outside air can clog the filter, reducing its efficiency. Additionally, cabin air filters play a crucial role in a vehicle’s heating, air conditioning and defroster systems. The moisture naturally contained in these systems can lead to mold and bacteria buildup on the filter over time.

Cabin air filters are available in different styles for different needs. But one thing is consistent – to keep a vehicle’s HVAC system in top shape, it’s recommended to replace the filter annually at least – or more often in harsh conditions.

Poor quality air can be more than just inconvenient for your customers and their passengers. Do them all a favor – visit PurolatorNOW.com to learn more about what you can do to help them.

I’m Doug Kaufman – thanks for watching.

This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

You May Also Like

Video

2007-2021 Toyota Tundra Strut Replacement (VIDEO)

Follow along the step by step installation process for struts on 2007-2021 Toyota Tundra’s. This video is sponsored by PRT.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

When ordering complete front struts for the Tundra, make sure you check if the truck is four wheel drive or two wheel drive. Also, check if the truck has the TRD package.

Lift the vehicle and remove the front wheels. Disconnect the stabilizer bar length on both lower control arms. There are two bolts that secure the ball joint to the knuckle. You can remove the outer tie rod from the knuckle to create extra clearance, but we found we didn't need to do this. Next, remove the bolt that secures the strut to the lower control arm. Working inside the wheel well, unfasten the four nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the frame. Loosen but do not remove the bolts that secure the lower control arm to the frame. This will make the lower control arm easier to lower. Pull down on the lower control arm to remove the strut assembly.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About The Future

MEMA leaders sat down with Bill Babcox to share a few updates on the realignment of the association announced in November.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

Follow along the step by step installation process of shocks on a Ford F-250. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

Creating parts takes many steps worth of work. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Four qualities stand out the most when looking at these catalytic converters. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

Accurate diagnosis of any suspected ECM-related fault is important. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Before you swap out a module that won’t communicate, do a few simple inspections. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

There are only four fundamental areas that could cause drivability concerns. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

2022 marks the 11th consecutive year that The Group members are participating in the USMC Reserves program.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers