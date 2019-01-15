News/US Motor Works LLC
ago

US Motor Works Releases New USMW Professional Series Water Pumps

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces Diesel Winter Rescue

MACS 2019 Training Event Trade Show Exhibit Space Sold Out

As Nation's Demand For Skilled Tradespeople Grows, Universal Technical Institute Opens Its Doors To Prospective Technicians

Houston Raceway Park 'Making The Switch' To Pennzoil

MANN-FILTER Introduces 116 New Aftermarket Part Numbers For European Nameplates In U.S. And Canada

Lisle Lock Rod Release Tool For Ford Applications

With Tougher Requirements, 57 Vehicles Clinch 2019 IIHS Safety Awards

Snap-on Offers Interactive Accessories Catalog

MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion's Week

Driveroo Inspector Turbo Charges Auto Repair Shops


US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling system components, fuel system components and high-performance products for the automotive and heavy-duty markets, has announce the latest additions to its expanding line up of cooling system components.

The latest addition includes an assortment of replacement water pumps for Ford, VW, Honda and General Motors applications, added to the company’s Professional Series Water Pumps line.

For more information about US Motor Works, visit usmotorworks.com.

Show Full Article