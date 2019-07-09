News/US Motor Works LLC
ago

US Motor Works Releases 4 New Water Pumps

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

US Motor Works Releases 4 New Water Pumps

Federated Car Care Scholarships Awarded

Snap-on Introduces 14.4-Volt Cordless In-Line Screwdriver Kit

Finalists Selected For 2019 Respect Is Learned In The Pits

Automotive, Mobility Leaders Publish Framework For Safe Automated Driving Systems

AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates And Honors Top-Performing Vendors

Venom Steel Offers Nitrile Disposable Gloves

Bar's Leaks Now Offers Super Leak Fix

AAPEX 2019 To Recognize Exhibitors With Best Booth Awards

Electronic Specialties Automotive Test Probe Kit Includes Extended Length Test Leads

US Motor Works LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of cooling systems and fuel systems for the automotive, performance and heavy-duty industries, has announced the latest addition to its water pump lineup. 

Four new water pumps are now in stock and ready to order. USMW Professional Series products are designed and tested at the company’s ISO9001:2015 certified facility in Santa Fe Springs, California. 

For more information about US Motor Works, visit www.usmotorworks.com.

Show Full Article