US Motor Works Launches ‘Success In Cooling’ Series

US Motor Works has announced the official release of the first installment in its new “Success in Cooling” product information series. The series begins with a look at engine water pumps.

The electronic version can be found in US Motor Works’ Pro Tech Center and at usmotorworks.com under “downloads.” Printed versions of this booklet can be requested through customer service.

“US Motor Works is continually looking to push information and experience garnered from our past decades in manufacturing and distribution into the hands of our customers, and their customers, ultimately into the hands of those installing our quality product onto vehicles,” US Motor Works stated in its announcement. “We are excited to release the first installment of our ‘Success in Cooling’ library starting where we started – the water pump.”

Further installments will present even more detail, drilling down into the fine line between failure and success. “We want the market to know what we know, learn what we’ve learned, and try our best with the data and information we have to turn stories of failure into statements of success,” the company added.

To view and download the document visit https://www.usmwpro.com/pro-tech-center/ or contact US Motor Works sales representative for more information.