 Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Understanding Stretch Shrink Belts

Andrew Markel uses an old school toy to describe how these belts work. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

For some of our older viewers, you may remember a toy called Shrinky Dinks. This was a toy where you would color in on a plastic sheet, and then you would cut it out and put it in the oven and it would shrink. So something that was four inches went down to maybe two inches or the size of a key chain. This same technology is involved in stretch belts. If you see a belt that says stretch or stretchy on the side, or it’s indicated on the product sleeve that it is a stretch belt. Well, this belt, it typically doesn’t have a tensioner with no tension. How does it set that final tension? Well, it uses that same properties as shrink heatings. When the belt is run and gotten up to temperature, it actually conforms to the pulley and grooves to give the proper tension. So what does that mean to you, the technician?

Related Articles

Well, it’s using the correct installation method so you don’t damage the belt, and also making sure that the belt is not exposed to extreme conditions like heat before it’s installed on the vehicle. Also, these cannot be reused, and typically the only way to remove the belt is to cut it like that. By doing this, the belt is no longer able to fit on the vehicle. When you install a new one, well go through the procedures and use the tools. Some of the tools range from a zip tie to a very specific tool to pull the belt over the pulley and then have the engine run, so the belt conforms to the pulleys. I’m Andrew Markel. Thank you very much.

You May Also Like

Video

Timing Components

By adopting a systematic approach and utilizing quality kits, the longevity and efficiency of the timing system can be maximized, ensuring a smoother-running engine. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Precision in an internal-combustion engine is paramount, and timing plays a pivotal role. In a four-stroke engine, the synchrony between the crankshaft and camshaft, governed by a timing chain or belt, dictates when valves open and close in harmony with piston movements. This beautiful dance is crucial not only for optimal fuel injection and exhaust gas removal – a disruption can cause serious engine failure.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Wheel Bearings Components

Follow along to learn what you may encounter when dealing with a Gen 1 wheel bearing. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
DRiV’s Jeff Koviak: Strategies for a Changing Aftermarket

A grad of Northwood University, Koviak delves into his career and how he’s grown with the changes at Tenneco and DRiV over the years.

By Nadine Battah
Taking Advantage of Vital Software Tools: Special Tests

The Special Test menu has functions that can help you diagnose a problem, finish a repair, and confirm the fix. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Engine Panel Diagnostics

Engine panels cut down engine noise and absorb small leaks from the engine. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Identifying Brake Issues With Brake Dust

Brake dust can indicate what could be wrong. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

By Andrew Markel
Installing Duralast Belts & Hoses on a 2013 F150 5.0 Liter

Follow along the step by step tutorial. This video is sponsored by JKF Americas.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
JKF Duralast Belts and Hoses install
TPMS Tools and Sensors

Transform TPMS with advanced diagnostics and sensor programming. This video is sponsored by Bosch.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers