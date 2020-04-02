The Network Partners With Sachs For Training Webinar

The Automotive Distribution Network (The Network) announces a free live training webinar for all repair shops. The one-hour training webinar will take place at 6:00 p.m. CDT on April 8. The instructor, Dirk Fuchs, will cover details regarding the clutch system and how it operates. Visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6530550818533157132 to register.

Click Here to Read More

Webinar Details:

All fundamental facts about the tasks and the functions of a clutch system will be defined. The webinar will cover physical foundations of a clutch, specifically how to calculate the transferable torque of the clutch. This is the key to understanding the whole system, and to decrease mounting mistakes. The trainer will also talk about the functions and basic knowledge of the release system. There will be a review of pull- and push-type clutches. The different clutch discs will be introduced to the audience as well as the torsional damping system and the cushion spring. The participants will receive information about why a self-adjusting clutch exists and its functions. The main point is the installation of this clutch type.

After completing this training, the participant will be able to: