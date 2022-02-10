 Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

on

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime' (VIDEO)

on

Replace Parts Together (Video)

on

How Do Converters Work? (VIDEO)
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail Video
play

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime' (VIDEO) Video
play

AASA President Paul McCarthy On 'AMN Drivetime' (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Tech IQ: Why OE Cooling System Plastic Parts Fail

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It’s critical that the fiber gasket can move. This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Chances are, if you’re replacing one of these on a late model engine, you’re going to be dealing with one of these. It’s made of plastic. And the sealing technology behind it that keeps it sealed to the block or even the head, well, it requires a different type of sealing.

Back in the day, if you’re only dealing with an aluminum housing for a thermostat, well, you could get away with a fiber gasket and maybe goop some steel around it to make sure that it seals. But with these, the technology is different because you’re dealing with two different kinds of materials.

Advertisement

You’ve got the plastic sealing either to an iron block, aluminum head, or other materials. So it’s critical that that gasket can move. The technology you may be dealing with, well, it could be a carrier style gasket, or it could be an O-ring style gasket.

This goes in a groove on the housing. And it’s critical for the health of the component that the housing, it’s not damaged. There’s no nicks, grooves, cracks at all on the groove that holds the O-ring. And it’s also critical that you do not use any sealants to help cure the joint, to make sure that it stays in place. Because this actually has to move back and forth due to the expansion and contraction rates of the two different materials, plastic and maybe aluminum.

Advertisement

Also, look up the manufacturer’s recommendations. I guarantee you, they’re going to say, “Make sure all surfaces are extremely clean.” You may even want to clean this with brake cleaner. Also, there should be no oil or other sealants on the O-ring itself or in the groove of the gasket. If you must, you can dunk this in coolant, and then put it inside the housing. This way, it’s going to be able to move freely inside of the groove and seal the thermostat to the housing and to the block and last a very long time.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: How To Solve The Scary ‘Wrangler Wobble’ (VIDEO)

Video: Benefits Behind Loaded Steering Knuckles (VIDEO)

Video: Diagnosing Electronic Throttle Control Faults (VIDEO)

Video: Faults Behind Electronic Throttle Controls (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService