 Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

Stellantis, Orano Enter EV Battery Recycling Agreement

Through the partnership, Stellantis aims to access essential materials crucial for electrification and energy transition.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Stellantis N.V. and Orano have signed a memorandum of understanding, aiming to establish a joint venture that would recycle end-of-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries and scrap from gigafactories in Europe and North America. This collaboration aims to bolster Stellantis’ access to essential materials like cobalt, nickel and lithium, crucial for the electrification and energy transition.

Related Articles

“The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals have highlighted the urgency to find sustainable solutions,” said Alison Jones, senior vice president of the Circular Economy Business Unit at Stellantis. Stellantis’s strategic plan, “Dare Forward 2030,” she added, underscores the company’s commitment to revamping its production and consumption patterns, aligning them with circular economy principles.

Orano’s low-carbon technology enables the recovery of all materials from lithium-ion batteries and supports the creation of new cathode materials, Stellantis said. This joint venture will produce a material commonly termed as “black mass” or “active mass.” Orano’s plant in Dunkirk, France, will refine this material, making it suitable for reuse in batteries, exemplifying a circular economy model.

Orano’s pre-treatment approach and hydrometallurgy technology can achieve metal recovery rates exceeding 90%. Such efficiency ensures compliance with the European Commission’s recycling standards for EV batteries.

“We are excited to collaborate with Stellantis in the domain of used electric battery recycling,” said Guillaume Dureau, Orano Group director of innovation, R&D and other specialized sectors.

Under Stellantis’ “Dare Forward 2030” plan, the company aims to multiply its recycling revenues tenfold, targeting over €2 billion (approx. $2.3 billion, depending on the current exchange rate) in circular economy revenues by 2030. The firm is also striving to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2038.

The new recycling venture will offer Stellantis’ affiliates and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an avenue to manage used batteries and factory scrap. Operations are set to commence in early 2026, utilizing Stellantis’ existing infrastructure. Both Stellantis and Orano will invest in training programs to equip their workforce with the necessary skills for this new venture.

Finalization of the joint venture hinges on the agreement of detailed documentation.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The SEMA FutureTech Studio, a new exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show, will give attendees an opportunity to learn about what the future of vehicle propulsion may look like. Located in Central Hall, the SEMA FutureTech Studio will be part of the new “EV & Future Propulsion” section that evolved from the SEMA Electrified exhibit at recent SEMA Shows.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
BMW, Ford & Honda to Create Company Focused on EV Grid

ChargeScape aims to create a single, cost-effective platform connecting electric utilities, automakers and EV customers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sensata Introduces Bidirectional Contactors for EV Charging

The new contactors are for high-power applications like energy storage systems, DC fast charging and HD vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hyundai & Kia Hybrid Drivetrain

The Hyundai hybrid system has a motor control unit (MCU) and hybrid control unit (HCU).

By Andrew Markel
Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Survey: 54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric

The study also found that 58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated by environmental concerns.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Eaton Invests $500M+ in N.A. Manufacturing for Electrification

As part of the investment, Eaton will expand manufacturing for busway products and EV charging technology.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Inflation Reduction Act Sparks Surge in EV Investment

Manufacturers have announced more than $80 billion in EV and EV charging investments since the IRA passed.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers