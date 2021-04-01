Connect with us

Standard Motor Products Expands Turbocharger Product Line

New, no-core turbochargers reduce returns, inspections and inventory, according to SMP.
Standard Motor Products (SMP) has expanded its turbocharger product line with the addition of 16 new, no-core turbochargers, all focused on domestic truck applications. The 16 turbochargers, developed for both gasoline and diesel applications, provide product line coverage for nearly 4 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) in North America. 

“As the use of turbochargers continues to increase in domestic and import OEM vehicle applications, the Standard line of turbochargers is also increasing to ensure our customers have the broadest coverage available,” said John Herc, vice president of marketing for the engine management division of Standard Motor Products. “Not only do our turbochargers go through rigorous testing processes, Standard also offers associated, necessary components others do not, such as gasket kits.” 

The 100 percent new, no-core, never remanufactured Standard turbocharger line now includes 80 part numbers providing total coverage of more than 14 million VIO in North America. All turbochargers undergo a wide range of testing to ensure the products deliver superior performance and long service life, including end-of-line testing with full RPM range, hot gas stand validation, burst testing validation, and on-vehicle performance testing, the company states.

The new, no-core turbocharger offering from Standard ensures distributors have no core deposits, no core collections, no core returns, and no core inspections. The Standard product line also includes a number of ancillary turbocharger components, including gasket kits, oil feed lines, oil drain tubes, bypass valves, intercoolers, actuators, boost solenoids, boost sensors, and speed sensors, coupled with an unrivaled drop ship program, according to the company.about:blank

For more information on the Standard turbocharger product line, visit StandardTurbos.com.

