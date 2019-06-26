Spectra Premium Receives 2019 AutoZone Extra Miler Award

Spectra Premium Industries was awarded the AutoZone Extra Miler Award on June 18 at the 2019 AutoZone Vendor Summit in Memphis, Tennessee.

The AutoZone Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

“This prize is a tribute to the great work of the Spectra team and its constant efforts to put the customer front and center,” says Collin Francis, vice president of sales and marketing, aftermarket USA. “We look forward to the continuation of our mutual partnership with AutoZone for many years to come.”

“On behalf of the entire Spectra Premium organization, we are extremely honored to be recognized by AutoZone in such a manner amongst a wonderful group of aftermarket peers, said Jason Best, senior vice president aftermarket. “We receive with great pleasure and pride.”

Boucherville, Quebec-based Spectra Premium specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of cooling systems, fuel delivery, ignition and engine management, climate control and undercar components for automotive vehicles as well as light and heavy trucks. The company owns and operates five manufacturing plants, 17 warehouses and a distribution network in the United States, Canada and Mexico.