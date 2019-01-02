News/Snap-on
Snap-on Offers Heavy-Duty Die Grinders

The Snap-on PTGR family of tools,­ available in standard (PTGR400), long neck (PTGR405) and right-angle (PTGR410) versions,­ has been re-designed to help shops and techs get through the winter grind.

Operating at 1 HP, each heavy-duty die grinder features a thermally balanced air motor that efficiently cools internal components while operating at 23,000 RPM (12,000 RPM for the PTGR410) for maximum performance and stall torque. Adjustable rear exhaust directs air flow away from the work area, while a built-in air regulator offers exact speed choice for specific applications. Bits are held secure with a dual taper collet system and easily changed with standard wrenches.

Designed for low vibration and sound, these grinders also feature ergonomic comfort grip handles to further reduce fatigue. Variable-speed, safety-style paddle triggers prevent accidental startup and improved safety levers make engaging and operating the tools even easier.

These three heavy-duty die grinders come in four colors to match any technician’s preference ­ Snap-on signature red, green, orange and high-visibility yellow. Eight-piece Carbide Burr Sets (VWB800D and VWB700B) are available as optional accessories.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.

