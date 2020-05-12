Connect with us

SMP Releases 230 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

The release spans 64 product categories.
Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 230 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 64 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications through the 2020 model year by more than 265 million VIO.

The company continues to broaden its diesel coverage with the expansion its Diesel NOx Sensor and Diesel Particulate Sensor lines, joining thousands of available Standard diesel parts.

Another highlight from the release is the increase in coverage of the company’s sensor lines by more than 35 million VIO. The addition of more than 100 sensors includes Ride Height, Fuel Pressure, Brake Pad Wear, ABS Speed, and 29 Headlight Level Sensors.

Commenting on new part numbers, Jack Ramsey, vice president, Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, “The latest expansion to our diesel and sensor lines demonstrates our commitment to providing technicians with comprehensive coverage and premium quality for today’s high-tech categories.” 

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.comIntermotorImport.com, and in electronic catalog providers.  

