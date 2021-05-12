SiriusXM Service Lane Program Benefits Shops, Customers

A new program from SiriusXM helps shops build customer loyalty by giving a free 3-month trial subscription of the best entertainment – at no cost to you.

“The SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops program is Free for shop owners, designed to complement your customer service and loyalty incentives,” explains SiriusXM’s Director of Automotive Remarketing, Amy Tsou. “Thank your customers by giving them 3-months of SiriusXM – even to those without SiriusXM-equipped vehicles.”

Enrolling in the program is simple and free for shops. “Complete the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops Program online enrollment form and we take care of all the rest. SiriusXM will notify your eligible customers about their 3-month Trial Subscription.”

Shops that enroll in the Service Lane for Shops Program before July 9, 2021 will automatically be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate Outdoor Movie Experience., including a 20 foot Inflatable Outdoor/Indoor Theater Projector Screen, Sonos Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Set and LG – 1080p Wireless Smart DLP Portable Projector; a Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler ; (1) Great Northern Popcorn Black Paducah 8 Ounce Antique Popcorn Machine and Cart; KingCamp Black/Navy Heavy Duty Compact Camping Folding Mesh Chair with Side Table and Handle; SXM Branded Picnic Blanket; two SiriusXM Wine Tumblers; and a FREE 1 Year subscription to The Best SiriusXM Streaming Package.

“As a member of our Shops Program, you have a chance to win exclusive experiences throughout the year and your customers get trial subscriptions of the best entertainment,” says Tsou. “Everyone is a winner.”