ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

 

on

The team at ShowMeTheParts has announce two new market-focused web catalogs: ShowMeTheFilters.com and ShowMeTheExhaust.com. Each catalog includes BuyNow links to leading aftermarket e-commerce sites that will save users from any additional searching.

ShowMeTheFilters.com covers filters, wipers, lighting, and belts for everything that moves from all the Aftermarket leading companies like Bosch, Fram, K&N, Mobil, WIX, and many more. It features lightning-fast searching by cars/light trucks, power sport, and medium/heavy duty vehicles with application fitment directly from the brand so you’ll be sure to get the correct part.

ShowMeTheExhaust.com is a unique exhaust specific catalog that features specialized Converter searches for Federal-EPA, CARB, along with NY-CARB, Maine-CARB, and Colorado-CARB from all the leading brands.  In addition, it has complete exhaust diagrams from Bosal, AP Exhaust and Walker Exhaust. It’s never been easier to find the correct exhaust part.

Both web catalogs are mobile-friendly.

All of ShowMetheParts’ web catalogs feature “no-nonsense and ad-free experiences,” the company says. Complete, accurate part information directly from the brand owner that includes images, 360-degree images, cross-references, attributes, and technical documents. 

