 Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 8

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2 EP. 8

While Joe drives across the country via the Lincoln Highway in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels connects with a few industry innovators.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The innovation of the Lincoln Highway wasn’t just about building roads—it was about putting them on the map. The Wyoming Historical Society notes that the abandoned routes laid down by the Union Pacific railroad from 1867 to 1869 were often the best, and sometimes the only, east-west path available when developing the Lincoln Highway. In fact, staying so close to the rail line meant that the Lincoln Highway had about 100 crossings of train tracks throughout the state.

Related Articles

It’s a reminder that innovation, while billed as new and unique, is often built on what came before—the paths carved by other innovators. While Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a rare Lincoln Blackwood (with the help of the automotive aftermarket), drives across the country via the Lincoln Highway in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels, Babcox Media editor, connects with a few of today’s automotive industry innovators and discovers that the more things change, the more they may stay the same.

“EVs are still going to need fluids,” noted John Noal, executive vice president, D-A Lubricant Co. “They need fluid for cooling batteries—removing the heat. They need brake fluid. They’re going to need fluid technology to get more life out of the batteries.

“And while EVs are going to continue to grow, internal combustion engines are going to be a major part of the market—it’s not going away anytime soon,” Noal continued. “The balance we have as manufacturers is to continue to develop technology for the internal combustion engines to make sure that we can meet the demands of fuel economy, emissions and engine reform.”

There’s even innovation in how industry relationships can help companies be successful as they support today’s customers and help them grow into the world of tomorrow.

“We’re working with our customers, and it’s not a transactional relationship. It’s a true partnership,” noted Michael Schwab, president and chief executive officer, Niterra (the new name of NGK Spark Plugs). “We work with them much like we have through the years on spark plugs and sensors in ways that we can apply our technology to components they need for their vehicles.”

Watch the video to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

This episode is sponsored by Penn Grade 1

You May Also Like

Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 2

To get it safe before getting on the road, the team continues the Blackwood’s required service procedures.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

ongside Ohio Technical College professionals and students, began tending to the Lincoln Blackwood with some service TLC, they discovered its needs went beyond what we could cover in a single episode.

Like any good technician, we're going above and beyond to bring you this extended episode, full of the nitty-gritty Blackwood service processes. A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Road To AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 4 PT. 1

When the team started looking at the Blackwood’s transmission, they knew they needed help to prevent a lonely breakdown.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Unlocking BMS Information With Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Understanding the Role of Oil-Pressure Sensors in an Engine

If the oil-pressure sensor fails or becomes damaged, it can cause serious problems. Sponsored by United Motor Products.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 3

Episode 3 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX sets Joe Keene off on a search for parts to help restore the Blackwood.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
AWDA’s Ted Hughes on the Power of Industry Partnerships

Aftermarket veteran Ted Hughes shares the changes he’s experienced and lessons learned through 30+ years in the aftermarket.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz delves into his career history and the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers