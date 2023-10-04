 Road To AAPEX Season 2 EP. 6

UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
It’s the unexpected moments that make a trip memorable.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

It’s the unexpected moments that make a trip memorable. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed a rare Lincoln Blackwood, enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway. A standout spot is the Lincoln Highway Hotel.

The now boutique hotel, built in 1915, was a refuge for train travelers. Lowden, Iowa, served as a crossroads between the railways and the now historic Lincoln Highway. Automobile traffic surged, bringing with it trade and travelers in need of food, shelter and gas stations. As rail transportation trends shifted and automobile travel grew, establishments like the Lincoln Highway Hotel flourished. These pathways have preserved businesses and buildings for decades.

The highlight of the historic journey through the state was a stop at Ace Autobody & Motors, a service location that prides itself on offering “service the way it used to be.” Family-owned and operated since 1982, Ace Body & Motor in Des Moines, Iowa, fields a team of ASE-certified technicians dedicated to “clean and honest auto repairs.”

Watch the video to see Keene connect with the Ace Autobody & Motors family and inspect the Lincoln Blackwood, ensuring that it’s in top shape to traverse four more states on the road to AAPEX.

This video is sponsored by TYC America.

