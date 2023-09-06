 Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 2

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 2

Episode 2 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX explains the birth, decline and revitalization of America's original highway.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

This year’s Road to AAPEX is a tale of two roads: One metaphorical, paved with questions that face the automotive aftermarket like the impact of EV adoption and sustainability efforts, and one quite literal, that was paved at the start of the 20th century and conceptualized the first transcontinental highway.

Related Articles

The Lincoln Highway, which begins in Times Square, New York City, and stretches to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, was the first designed with automobiles in mind.

Today, it’s the route for Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, who is charged with fixing a rare 2002 Lincoln Blackwood – one of the rarest models that the manufacturer produced. Designed to combine the utility of a truck-based vehicle with the comfort of a sedan, the Blackwood sported a unique rear cargo bed designed as a watertight trunk with a permanently mounted, power-operated tonneau cover. The exterior of the cargo bed was styled with imitation Black African Wenge wood with aluminum striated inlays.

It was powered by an Intech four-valve, 5.4-liter V8, producing 300 horsepower, borrowed from the Lincoln Navigator, and mated with a four-speed automatic transmission.

At least this is how it debuted more than 20 years ago. Keene’s Blackwood sports a glowing check engine light, dry-rotted tires, front-end issues that give the truck the shakes, and a transmission that feels like it’s going to fall out of the frame.

Watch the video above for a look at the crossroads of where the automotive industry has been and where it’s going.

This episode of Road to AAPEX was presented by Motorcar Parts of America.

You May Also Like

Video

Service Opportunities For EVs

Learn about the opportunities and challenges that come with the arrival of EVs. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

You know they’re coming – but are you aware of the service opportunities you’ll be facing when those battery electric vehicles glide silently into your bay?

There are obviously differences in the service requirements of EVs, but, perhaps surprisingly, similarities as well. Well over 70% of the costs associated with maintaining an electric vehicle are going to involve the battery and the tires. Routine services, such as tire rotation, balancing and alignments, will be critical to the longevity and the safety of the vehicle.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Preparing for Hybrids and EVs

Reassure your customers that you are up to the challenge by preparing ahead. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Hybrids and Oil

Your customers’ choice of oil for their hybrid vehicles is crucial. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Replacing Strut Mounts on 2013-2018 Toyota RAV 4s

Follow along to learn how to replace upper strut mounts on 2013-2018, and newer, Toyota RAV 4s. Sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Replacing Motor Mounts on 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sports

Follow along this step-by-step guide to learn how to replace motor mounts on 2013-2018 Santa-Fe Sports. Sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Passion, People Drive Continental’s Travis Roffler

Travis Roffler, Continental Tire the Americas director of marketing, uses his passion to drive his career success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
HD Xtreme CV Axles

HD Xtreme CV Axles are ideal for fleet, ride sharing & delivery vehicles.
This video is sponsored by TrakMotive.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Learn how to install front struts on a 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Check The Parts in the Box: Preventing Fraudulent Returns

You can take some easy steps to make returns less costly for suppliers. Sponsored by Continental Belts & Hose.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers