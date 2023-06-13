 Repairify Announces New asTech ‘All-In-One’ Solution

Repairify Announces New asTech 'All-In-One' Solution

The tablet-based solution for local and remote diagnostics, calibrations and programming is available now.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Underhood Service Staff Writers

Repairify announced the upcoming release of its new asTech All-In-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming that it says will simplify the repair process. It was made available June 12, 2023.

The asTech All-In-One is a “comprehensive tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that’s enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM Compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming,” the company says.

Repairify says it “features the broadest capabilities of any asTech device and the most comprehensive OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, K-Line, and secure gateway protocols.”

According to Repairify, with the asTech All-In-One, users will be able to:

·        Scan 45+ vehicle brands using remote OEM or OEM Compatible diagnostic tool scans that are warrantied,
certified, and indemnified by asTech on behalf of its shop customers.

·        Identify all required calibrations and electronic repair events.

·        Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations, and parts programming via the asTech® patented process.

·        Connect to asTech® remote Master Techs and Certified Technicians.

·        Access asTech verified pre- and post-scan reports in addition to authentic OE tool reports.

“The All-In-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities,” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. “This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned.”

