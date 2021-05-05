Connect with us

Registration Opens For 2021 MACS Trade Show

 

Registration is now open for ACcess, the Mobile Air Climate Systems Association, (MACS) 41st annual Training Event and Trade Show to be held September 30-October 2, 2021 at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando, FL. The event had been rescheduled due to the global pandemic.

“MACS is planning our 2021 Training Event with careful consideration to the current pandemic and is including safety and security measures as we move forward to create a valuable training and networking experience,” explains an Association spokesperson. “Attendees will gain ACcess to mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information needed to make accurate diagnosis and reliable repairs, while attending training sessions with the experts in the field for in-depth A/C training for passenger car and light truck, HD truck and off-road vehicles. They will also enjoy ACcess to network with other mobile A/C professionals. “

In addition to three days of training classes with 25 of the industry’s top trainers, the MACS 2021 Training Event will include a socially distanced trade show featuring the manufacturers and suppliers of A/C systems, components, tools, and equipment.

The MACS annual golf tournament will take place on Wednesday, September 29th at Rosen’s Shingle Creek Golf Course sponsored by Omega/GPD/Santech.

The 2021 Keynote Luncheon sponsored by MAHLE will feature Charles Sanville, The Humble Mechanic and honor the Mobile Air Climate Industry Pioneer honorees.

Hotel reservations at the Rosen Centre Hotel and MACS Training Event registration can be made, and more Association infrmation can be found at the MACS website at www.macsmobileairclimate.org.

