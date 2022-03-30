 Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener

on

Dorman Releases 250 New Products in March

on

KNIPEX Tools Launches New Website for U.S. Audience

on

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video) Video
play

Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video)

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO) Video
play

Recommend a Fresh Cabin Air Filter During Winter (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener

PUREFLOW Cabin Air Fresheners are available exclusively at PUREFLOWAir.Com and at select AutoZone stores.

Advertisement
 

on

Premium Guard Inc. has introduced PUREFLOW cabin air fresheners for cars, an new product that the company says is “poised to revolutionize the car air freshener marketplace.” PUREFLOW’s patented cabin air freshener technology, crafted using natural and recycled ingredients with slow-release technology, ensures that scents last for over 90 days, compared to traditional fresheners that typically last only 30 days, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PUREFLOW’s patented new cabin air fresheners for cars are designed to snap directly onto a cabin air filter, completely out of sight of vehicle occupants. As soon as the car’s cooling or heating system is turned on, the PUREFLOW cabin air freshener diffuses a balanced and natural scent to the car’s occupants. In addition, this new cabin air freshener includes a unique odor eliminator to ensure clean, fresh air throughout the car’s cabin.

PUREFLOW Cabin Air Fresheners come in six pleasant, naturally inspired scents: Lavender, Black Rock, New Car, Fresh Linen, Tropical Peach and Vanilla Orchid. PUREFLOW, a trail blazing lifestyle brand in home and automotive filtration, delivers innovative technology that is redefining what clean air means inside your home, office, and car.about:blank

Advertisement

I n addition to PUREFLOW’s Cabin Air Fresheners for Cars, PUREFLOW’s comprehensive line of filtration products is carefully designed and engineered to improve airflow, while filtering 99% of airborne contaminants and bad odors. PUREFLOW home air conditioning and automotive cabin air filters feature a four-stage filtration process to deliver the highest quality breathable air. 

PUREFLOW Cabin Air Fresheners for Cars are available now and sold exclusively at PUREFLOWAir.Com and at select AutoZone stores.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool

Products: Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

Products: Milwaukee Tool Introduces Next Generation Heated Jackets

Products: KNIPEX Tools Introduces CutiX Universal Snap Knife

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService