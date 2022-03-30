Premium Guard Unveils New Cabin Air Freshener

Premium Guard Inc. has introduced PUREFLOW cabin air fresheners for cars, an new product that the company says is “poised to revolutionize the car air freshener marketplace.” PUREFLOW’s patented cabin air freshener technology, crafted using natural and recycled ingredients with slow-release technology, ensures that scents last for over 90 days, compared to traditional fresheners that typically last only 30 days, the company says.

PUREFLOW’s patented new cabin air fresheners for cars are designed to snap directly onto a cabin air filter, completely out of sight of vehicle occupants. As soon as the car’s cooling or heating system is turned on, the PUREFLOW cabin air freshener diffuses a balanced and natural scent to the car’s occupants. In addition, this new cabin air freshener includes a unique odor eliminator to ensure clean, fresh air throughout the car’s cabin.

PUREFLOW Cabin Air Fresheners come in six pleasant, naturally inspired scents: Lavender, Black Rock, New Car, Fresh Linen, Tropical Peach and Vanilla Orchid. PUREFLOW, a trail blazing lifestyle brand in home and automotive filtration, delivers innovative technology that is redefining what clean air means inside your home, office, and car.about:blank