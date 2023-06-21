 Cabin Air Filters

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Heating / Cooling

Cabin Air Filters

Don’t overlook the importance of the cabin air filter in your customers’ vehicles.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

As the summer heat sets in, your customers find solace in the cool sanctuary of their vehicles, relying on air conditioning systems to provide respite from the scorching temperatures outside. However, have you ever considered the role of automotive cabin air filters in ensuring their comfort and well-being during the summer A/C season? These often-overlooked components play a crucial role in maintaining clean and fresh air inside a vehicle, offering benefits that go beyond mere temperature control.

Related Articles

Automotive cabin air filters are designed to filter the air that enters the interior of the vehicle through the HVAC system. Their primary function is to trap and eliminate harmful particles such as dust, pollen, allergens, mold spores, bacteria, and even odors from the outside air. They not only improve the air quality within the cabin but also protect the health and well-being of both the driver and passengers.

During the summer months, when pollen and other allergens are at their peak, cabin air filters play a vital role in reducing the allergenic load inside the vehicle. By trapping these microscopic irritants, the filters prevent them from entering the cabin and triggering allergic reactions, making your customers’ drive more enjoyable and comfortable, especially for those with allergies or respiratory conditions.

In addition to allergens, automotive cabin air filters also prevent larger particles, such as dust and debris, from entering the cabin. This not only keeps the interior cleaner, but also helps maintain the efficiency of a vehicle’s HVAC system. A clean air filter ensures that the air conditioning system functions optimally, providing consistent airflow and cooling performance, even during the hottest summer days.

Cabin air filters help remove particulates in the exhaust that can aggravate lung diseases, such as asthma and bronchitis. Some cabin air filters can even stop particulates that are as small as 1 micron in diameter. 

In addition, cabin air filters act as a barrier against odors. With an effective filter in place, one can breathe in fresh, odor-free air, enhancing the overall driving experience and minimizing any unpleasant smells that might infiltrate the cabin.

To maintain the performance and effectiveness of a cabin air filter, it is important to adhere to the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding filter replacement. Generally, cabin air filters should be replaced every 12,000 to 15,000 miles, or at least once a year, depending on driving conditions. However, if your customers frequently drive in areas with high pollution, dusty roads, or encounter heavy traffic, more frequent replacements might be necessary.

There are two kinds of cabin filters available for modern vehicles – particulate and activated-charcoal cabin filters. Particulate types filter out pollutants and irritants. Some filters are electrostatically charged, similar to how many household HVAC filters work, ensuring that particles stay attached to the filter. Activated-charcoal cabin filters absorb most toxic and foul-smelling gases, such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and hydrocarbons, by incorporating filter media that is impregnated with charcoal. 

Fortunately, cabin air filter replacement is a relatively simple and affordable maintenance task that can be performed by most vehicle owners or a trusted mechanic. Many cabin air filters are easily accessible and can be replaced without any specialized tools. However, for certain vehicle models, the process might require professional assistance or involve additional steps. 

As you gear up for the summer A/C season, don’t overlook the importance of the cabin air filter in your customers’ vehicles. Investing in regular maintenance and replacement of this essential component not only ensures that your passengers breathe clean, fresh air, but it also enhances the performance and longevity of the HVAC system.

You May Also Like

Heating / Cooling

Solving No Heat Complaints

Here are 10 guidelines for making sure a customers heat functions.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

Wintertime heater operation presents numerous questions and problems. Here are some guidelines for professional technicians to ensure the heating efficiency of customers’ vehicles when the weather turns cold.

Verify coolant level and condition. If the system is low, the heater core is the first to lose coolant flow, causing a lack of heat in the passenger compartment. Old coolant can cause corrosion and scale buildup that can restrict coolant passages and reduce flow to or through the heater core.

Read Full Article

More Heating / Cooling Posts
Air Conditioning Components

When a compressor fails the question for most technicians is whether to flush the condenser or replace it.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Cooling System Leak Testing

What replaces the conventional water pump and thermostat is electronic thermostats and electric water pumps.

By Andrew Markel
Mini Cooper Water Pump Service

The water pump is turned by a metal wheel driven by the crankshaft pulley.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Cavitation: Killer Of Water Pumps

The condition of the coolant has a direct relationship to cavitation in pumps.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

Beating the Tech Shortage Through Mentoring

How understanding the 80/20 Rule and creative mentoring can make the shortage less threatening.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
CAN Bus Communications

There are three types of bus configurations that you will come in contact with — loop, star and a hybrid of both.

By Andrew Markel
PCV System DTC

PCV systems are far more complex now, but they are also much better at controlling crankcase pressure.

By Brian Sexton
Lifter Deactivation

The area of contact between the lifters and cam lobes is the highest loaded surface inside an engine.

By Andrew Markel