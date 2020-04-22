Nissan VQ V6 Water Pump Installation Tips

The traditional setup for a water pump is to be turned by the accessory belt drive system. It is simple and effective and allows for service if the water pump fails. But, its one disadvantage is the amount of force the belt puts on the bearing and seals of the pump.

One solution is to have the timing chain power the water pump. Since the chain has teeth that turn the pump, less force is put on the shaft, theoretically allowing it to last longer. But, since the pump is part of the engine’s valvetrain, servicing the pump is difficult.

At the top of the list of the most challenging water pumps to ­replace are those found in the Nissan VQ-Series V6 engines. The pump is turned by the timing chain and is nestled in the engine block. No matter if the engine is mounted transversely or longitudinally, the job requires significant labor.

The VQ35 series of engines can be found in 2001-current Nissans. Book time on this job can range from 2.0-3.0 hours, depending on the model and layout. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts.

The first sign of water pump bearing failure will be a coolant leak coming from a hole on the block by the air conditioning bracket. This hole leads to the weep hole on the pump. The hole is between two seals that separate the oil on one side and the coolant on the other. If the outer O-ring fails, it will leak coolant into the front cover area that is connected to the oil sump. This could mimic a head gasket leak.