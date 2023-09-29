 Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Video

Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola says the electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Nikola Corporation, global provider of zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, announced a significant milestone today as it celebrated the commercial launch of the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

Related Articles

The ceremony was attended by fleet customers, dealers from Nikola’s sales and service network, government officials, prominent Phoenix business and community leaders and the dedicated Nikola team, all of whom played a pivotal role in making this achievement possible, Nikola said.

The event also included remarks from Nikola executives and Sandra Watson, president and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority, truck and hydrogen demonstrations, sustainability impact overviews, production line tours and informal technology Q&As with Nikola engineers on hydrogen safety, the HYLA ecosystem and the Nikola human machine interface system.

“Today, we mark the official commercial launch of our advanced technology hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks into the North American marketplace. It’s a testament to the relentless `can do’ attitude of our team and is a step closer to realizing our vision of sustainable and efficient transportation,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola president and chief executive officer. “As we head into the fourth quarter, we are focused on delivering our trucks at scale and securing our position as pioneers in the hydrogen refueling ecosystem to support our customers.”

Nikola said its ground-breaking hydrogen fuel cell electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.* “This truck is expected to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks, with versatile applications ranging from drayage and intermodal to metro-regional truckload and less-than-truckload to certain specialized hauling use cases,” the company added.

Progressing steadily toward its strategic goals, Nikola and its dealers have received 223 non-binding orders for its hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks from 23 customers, according to the company. Notable fleet operators such as J.B. HuntAJR Trucking, Biagi Bros. and TTSI, are among the growing list of customers committing to the future of sustainable trucking.

* Refueling time estimate depends on the characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel quantity, and fueling conditionsaccording to Nikola.

You May Also Like

AMN Drivetime Video

Rick Schwartz: M&A Trends Affecting the Aftermarket

Schwartz Advisors’ Rick Schwartz delves into his career history and the breadth and depth of the firm’s expertise.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Schwartz name is synonymous with the automotive aftermarket. It started with Mort Schwartz, an engineer by training who served as chairman and CEO of four different automotive aftermarket companies from the 60s to the 90s. Mort's service to the aftermarket, including as a member and chair of various aftermarket committees, spans more than 40 years, and now his son, Rick, is following in his footsteps to make the Schwartz name a leader in M&A advising and business growth strategies in the industry.Rick received his MBA from USC's Marshall School of Business, and while his father grew and ran companies in the aftermarket, Rick's career spans multiple industries working in management positions for the likes of Macy's, Nestle and The Upper Deck Company early in his career. He gained C-suite level experience as the COO of a health and fitness company before joining forces with his dad to create Schwartz Advisors, an M&A and growth consultant for companies in the automotive aftermarket.In some ways, we sat around the dinner table one day and my dad said, I've got an idea. What do you think about this?" Rick explains. "One of [his goals was] to start a company that would be an advisor to the industry. That's a company that didn't exist when [he] owned his WDs. At the time I was running a company in San Diego1, and he knew that I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial and something that touched on the private equity world. He wanted to see something that could really provide value to the industry."In 2006, Schwartz Advisors was born, and since then, the firm has added 12 industry experts from different segments to consult on various deals and strategies.In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Rick delves into:The reasons why he initially studied international relations (1:00)Lessons he learned from working at large companies in different industries early in his career (1:44)How Schwartz Advisors was born (2:54)The breadth and depth of Schwartz Advisors' expertise (4:02)Trends in M&A in the macroeconomy and the automotive aftermarket (8:02)The types of business that are a good fit for the "buy-side" and "sell-side" of acquisitions (10:22)Lessons Rick learned from his father, Mort (12:42)Rapid Fire questions (14:18) AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
EVgo, Amazon Launch EV Charger Navigation Experience

Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles and others with Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find a nearby charging station.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep. 2

Episode 2 of Season 2 of The Road To AAPEX explains the birth, decline and revitalization of America’s original highway.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Road to AAPEX Season Two: The Lincoln Highway

This year, the spotlight shines on a 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the Lincoln Highway.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
The 4 P’s of GSP’s Growth with Michael Ceritano

Ceritano describes the ways GSP North America has grown and what he feels has been integral to its success.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

BMW, Ford & Honda to Create Company Focused on EV Grid

ChargeScape aims to create a single, cost-effective platform connecting electric utilities, automakers and EV customers.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Sensata Introduces Bidirectional Contactors for EV Charging

The new contactors are for high-power applications like energy storage systems, DC fast charging and HD vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Flash, Qmerit Partner to Advance EV Charging in the U.S.

Qmerit’s maintenance network will provide Flash with a single source for maintenance across its charging locations.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Report: U.S. EV Investments Rapidly Increasing

Electric vehicle and battery manufacturing grew by a reported $92.3 billion over the past 12 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers