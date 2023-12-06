 NAPA Names 2023 ASE Technician of the Year

NAPA Names 2023 ASE Technician of the Year

Steven Vinkemeier, an ASE-certified automotive tech from Plato, Minnesota, was named the 2023 NAPA Tech of the Year.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

NAPA Auto Parts announced that Steven Vinkemeier was named the 2023 NAPA ASE Automobile Technician of the Year. Vinkemeier is an ASE-certified automotive technician from Plato, Minnesota.

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized on November 15, 2023, at the GPC Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa in Clearwater, Florida, NAPA said in a LinkedIn post.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE-certified professionals nationwide. Jason Rainey, vice president, auto care, AAA, Autotech for NAPA; Homer Hogg, chair of the ASE Board of Directors; and Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, presented the award to Vinkemeier.

“Steve, who is a master technician at Pro Auto Inc. in Glencoe, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” said Zilke.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Zilke continued. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with NAPA to recognize Steve’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Steve represents the best of the best.”

Thirty-five companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts and service categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

