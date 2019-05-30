NAPA Auto Parts Breaks Official Guinness World Records Title

NAPA Auto Parts recently announced Guinness World Records has officially certified the company’s world record of 7,197 cars washed in an eight-hour period, set on April 27, 2019, smashing the previous record of 6,277 cars washed, which has stood since October 2012.

A total of 159 NAPA locations across the U.S. participated in breaking the Guinness World Records title for the most cars washed in eight hours (multiple venues), joining representatives from community organizations for the successful record-breaking attempt. Nationally, NAPA Auto Parts stores raised donations totaling more than $82,000 to support not-for-profit organizations.

“The World Record Car Wash was the perfect exclamation point for NAPA Auto Parts’ ‘Love Your Car’ campaign, which celebrates people who are keeping their cars longer and making the most of their investments,” said Cameron Richardson, vice president retail for NAPA. “We congratulate all of our participating NAPA Auto Parts stores and thank our community partners for their part in this amazing achievement.”

Established in 1954, the trusted Guinness World Records brand is a beloved household name. Guinness World Records titles are such celebrated achievements due to the rigorous criteria that must be met. This title truly represents the best in the world.