MPA To Host Diesel Starting Systems Webinar Training

 

on

Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) will host a live, web-based, Part Smart educational program providing OE level training for the professional technician on Thursday, June 17. The webinar covering Diesel Starting Systems, will be taught by Nelson Davis, ASE L-1 Certified Master Technician.

The one-hour live event will be held Thursday, June 17, at 12 pm CST, and will cover Troubleshooting and Installation Best Practices; Product Overview; and available Part Smart technical resources.

Register now for this free one-hour Part Smart training.

For more information visit MPA online.

